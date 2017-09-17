The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 17, 2017 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

1,500 kg laddoo, 110-ft cutout for PM Modi’s birthday

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 17, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2017, 6:54 am IST

The cutout is being shaped by Zulfiqur Hussain, also known as Raju Artist, and is assisted by artisans especially hired from Dubai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: A 110 feet tall and 35 feet wide cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 1500 kilograms of ‘laddoo’ and a special ‘havan’ for health and longevity will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday in Lucknow on Sunday.

Nripendra Pandey, BJP activist, a lawyer and a hardcore Modi ‘bhakt’ is sparing no efforts to make the occasion garnd. Mr Pandey had earlier walked 1200 kilometers from Lucknow to Ahmadabad to meet Mr Modi’s mother and seek her blessings.

“A special ritual has been arranged at the temple in the district collectorate. The temple authorities will ring the 105 kg ‘Damodar Ghanta’ (temple bell) at 13 hours followed by ‘anushthaan’ after which 67 kilograms of ‘boondi laddoo’ and 1500 kilograms of ‘besan laddoo’ will be distributed among the people”, he told reporters on Saturday.

The cutout is being shaped by Zulfiqur Hussain, also known as Raju Artist, and is assisted by artisans especially hired from Dubai. The cutout would be installed in front of UP Vidhan Sabha, near the gate of UP BJP headquarters.

Mr Nripendra Pandey said, “Everyone should get inspired with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his way of taking the country on a progressive path. My motive to celebrate his birthday in the most unique way is to spread the PM’s message all across the state”.

Tags: narendra modi, laddoo
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

British Museum apologises for tweeting 'Asian names can be confusing'

2

Here are the signs you are falling in love

3

Saina Nehwal biopic: Shraddha visits badminton ace's house, bonds with family

4

10.or E (Tenor E) review: E is for 'Essentials'

5

Ig Nobel awardees answer real questions that are both funny and informative

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Fashion Pakistan Week 2017 Winter Festive concluded on Thursday as designers Tena Durrani, Nauman Arfeen, Saira Shakira, Adnan Pardesy, Maheen Khan showcased their latest collections. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Fashion Week celebrates ethnic wear with bold reforms

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham