1,500 kg laddoo, 110-ft cutout for PM Modi’s birthday

Lucknow: A 110 feet tall and 35 feet wide cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 1500 kilograms of ‘laddoo’ and a special ‘havan’ for health and longevity will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday in Lucknow on Sunday.

Nripendra Pandey, BJP activist, a lawyer and a hardcore Modi ‘bhakt’ is sparing no efforts to make the occasion garnd. Mr Pandey had earlier walked 1200 kilometers from Lucknow to Ahmadabad to meet Mr Modi’s mother and seek her blessings.

“A special ritual has been arranged at the temple in the district collectorate. The temple authorities will ring the 105 kg ‘Damodar Ghanta’ (temple bell) at 13 hours followed by ‘anushthaan’ after which 67 kilograms of ‘boondi laddoo’ and 1500 kilograms of ‘besan laddoo’ will be distributed among the people”, he told reporters on Saturday.

The cutout is being shaped by Zulfiqur Hussain, also known as Raju Artist, and is assisted by artisans especially hired from Dubai. The cutout would be installed in front of UP Vidhan Sabha, near the gate of UP BJP headquarters.

Mr Nripendra Pandey said, “Everyone should get inspired with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his way of taking the country on a progressive path. My motive to celebrate his birthday in the most unique way is to spread the PM’s message all across the state”.