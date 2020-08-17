Monday, Aug 17, 2020 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,648,353

61,252

Recovered

1,920,217

54,974

Deaths

51,059

835

Odisha60005042277396 Maharashtra59586541712320037 Tamil Nadu3380552782705766 Andhra Pradesh2898292012342650 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1544181375612449 Delhi1525801375614196 West Bengal116498867712428 Bihar10409372566537 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat78783615962785 Assam7687655216189 Rajasthan6129646604876 Haryana4715339601538 Madhya Pradesh45455340381105 Kerala4441528894157 Punjab3120619431812 Jammu and Kashmir2847020943542 Jharkhand2322414747244 Chhatisgarh1562110235142 Uttarakhand121758100152 Goa116397775104 Puducherry77324443110 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4569263216 Himachal Pradesh4156272018 Nagaland339414227 Arunachal Pradesh270118085 Chandigarh2102113729 Meghalaya13746756 Sikkim11676731 Mizoram7893710
  India   All India  17 Aug 2020  4G internet services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal
India, All India

4G internet services restored on trial basis in Udhampur, Ganderbal

PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2020, 4:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2020, 4:29 pm IST

The facility was suspended following the abrogation of special status to the erstwhile state on August 5 last year

Representational image
 Representational image

Udhampur (JK): Residents of the hilly district of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir expressed relief and happiness on Monday over the restoration of 4G mobile internet services after a gap of over a year, saying it would help them carry out various activities, be it online classes or professional work, with ease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration restored the high-speed mobile internet services on Sunday night on a trial basis in Udhampur and Ganderbal districts -- one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions -- over a year after the facility was suspended following the abrogation of special status to the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

 

The resumption of 4G internet services on mobile devices came days after the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the matter was considering allowing the facility on a trial basis in two of the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

"It is a welcome decision as you cannot keep pace with the outside world using low speed internet, especially at a time when the pandemic has brought normal life to a grinding halt and led to a manifold increased in people's dependence on cyberspace," Arjun Khajuria, a resident of Udhampur town, told PTI.

Khajuria, a software engineer who had returned from Delhi taking the work from home option to keep his private job, said working on 2G mobile internet was a big headache and that he was unable to complete the tasks assigned by his company.

 

"As the clock struck 9 pm, everyone who had got the information started surfing the net and it was a pleasant surprise to have a 4G mobile internet connectivity. I am relieved now," he said.

Rahul Sharma, who is also working in a private company in Delhi, said he used to start the day looking for broadband connection or internet cafe.

"Despite working from 9 am to 5 pm, there was no work satisfaction. The frequent disturbance by visitors and threat to get infected was always there," he said.

An order issued by the JK Home Department said the high-speed internet mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal (Kashmir division) and Udhampur (Jammu division) would remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier.

 

Internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir hours before the Centre abrogated its special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir -- on August 5 last year.

However, the 2G internet facility on mobile phones was restored on January 25. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.

"The resumption of the high speed mobile internet service ended our worries with regard to the future of our children who were forced to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March," Prashant Sharma, whose son is a Class 7 student in Army Public School, said.

 

"They were facing a lot of problems to get connected to the virtual classrooms, which have become a new order, due to low speed internet connectivity. We were afraid that our child will not be able to pursue his education and might lose a precious year," Sharma said.

He said the children faced no problem with internet connectivity this morning.

"You cannot run a virtual class at 2G speed. We are doing our best to help the students to get their lessons so that they are able to prepare for the annual examination but the low speed of the internet sometimes was playing the spoilsport," Anju Sharma, a private school teacher, said expressing satisfaction over the restoration of the high-speed mobile internet services in the district.

 

Seventy-two-year-old Radha Krishan Sharma was worried about not being able to fill up an online application to get the recently introduced domicile certificate.

"I had a permanent resident certificate and despite repeated attempts could not fill up the online application for the domicile certificate due to slow internet speed. I visited the local Tehsil office but was told that I have to submit the application through online mode only," he said, adding he is now hopeful of getting the domicile certificate without any further delay.

Pranab Sharma, a government job aspirant, said the restoration of 4G internet has brought ease to the lives of the people like him who were facing a lot of problems to download or upload forms.

 

Tags: 4g internet, j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Udhampur

Latest From India

Encounter in J-K's Baramulla after three security personnel killed in attack. (File Photo- PTI)

J&K: Militant shot dead in Baramulla encounter, after 2 CRPF, SPO killed in attack

Supreme Court of India (PTI photo)

SC rejects plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main), NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh hold a prayer meet for former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary, at Governor House in Kolkata. PTI photo

Raj Bhavan under surveillance of Mamata, alleges governor Dhankar

Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy rainfall in Pune, Satara

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham