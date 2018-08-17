The Asian Age | News



Void left by Atal Bihari Vajpayee impossible to fill: Family calls it 'big loss'

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, adopted daughter, and Niharika Bhattacharya, grand daughter, pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, adopted daughter, and Niharika Bhattacharya, grand daughter, pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is a huge loss and his departure has left a void that would be "impossible to fill", his family members said.

He passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday evening at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya. A state funeral would be accorded to him and a half day holiday would be observed in all central government offices on Friday.

"It is a very big loss for us and his death has left a void that would be impossible to fill," said Anoop Mishra, nephew of Vajpayee.

The body of the BJP veteran has been kept at his official residence - 6A Krishna Menon Marg.

BJP president Amit Shah said people can pay homage to the departed leader at his residence from 7.30 am to 8.30 am on Friday. The body would then be taken to the BJP headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg at around 9 am, he told reporters.

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at 4 pm, he said.

