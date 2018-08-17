The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

The man who saw tomorrow: How Lahore bus was born

THE ASIAN AGE. | NEENA GOPAL
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 3:14 am IST

Nobody but a handful of Pakistani generals, who had boycotted the welcome ceremony as he got off the bus, did.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo: PTI/File)
 Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Atal Behari Vajpayee’s ability to seize the moment and turn it to his advantage, captivating his audience with the power of both poetry and prose, was never in doubt; his oratory legendary, the long pause before delivering the punchline his leitmotif.

But at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on February 19, 1999, Pakistan’s eponymous monument to its creation, the statesman-poet did more than that. He reduced every Pakistani in that gathering, from hardened diplomats and Lahore socialites as well as the ordinary Lahori, to tears as he promised that Indian tanks would never roll into Pakistan again. There wasn’t a dry eye in that audience.

He didn’t know then that Pakistan’s Army chief had already put Kargil into play. Nobody but a handful of Pakistani generals, who had boycotted the welcome ceremony as he got off the bus, did.

But that evening, as Prime Minister Vajpayee spoke, within sight of the Badshahi Mosque, and recited his poem “Hum jang na hone denge,..pyar karen ya vaar karen, dono ko hi sehna hain, teen bar lad chuke ladayi, kitna mehnga sauda... hum jang na hone denge...” (I won’t allow war... whether we love or quarrel, we have to bear both, we have gone to war thrice, a steep price to pay... I won’t allow another war), he disarmed everyone in that audience, including the many sceptics in the journalistic community standing next to me, closely aligned to the Pakistan Army who had only minutes before the speech torn Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif apart for hosting the Indian Prime Minister.

Arriving in a bus just hours before, alongside his close friends and aides, national security adviser Brajesh Mishra and external affairs minister Jaswant Singh, and of course Bollywood’s Dev Anand, there was no missing the Indian Army tanks from the 1965 war that still sit on the outskirts of the Pakistan Punjab capital, and served as a daily reminder of their “untrustworthy” neighbour.

Few know, however, that the seed for the Lahore summit was planted in Colombo, where within minutes of meeting Pakistan’s young Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Sri Lankan capital on the sidelines of the Saarc summit, Prime Minister Vajpayee quickly realised that this was probably a man that India could do business with. The two PMs sent their aides away, and as Mr Sharif admitted to me in an interview at his London home in 2006, they met alone and spoke for another half an hour before entrusting the “Wagah to Lahore bus diplomacy” plan to their aides.

In an interview at his Park Lane residence in London in February 2006, he described Vajpayee — and himself — as “the architects of peace”.

“Peace with India can only happen when the leaders of both the countries trust one another, like Prime Minister Vajpayee and I did. We had an equation, we clicked, we had Lahore. Peace between our two countries has been possible only when elected governments are in place; leaders who represent the aspiration, sentiments of the people try to come together, bridge differences,” Mr Sharif, who was then in exile, said.

Mr Sharif objected very strongly in that same interview to Prime Minister Vajpayee reaching out to his arch-enemy, President Pervez Musharraf, barely two years later to host a India-Pakistan summit in Agra, which unlike Lahore did not see an agreement, and ended extremely badly.

In fact, this was quintessentially Vajpayee; showing his ability to see beyond the here and now, and look into the future that drove him to accept the hand of friendship that Nawaz Sharif extended to him when they met at the Saarc summit in Colombo in July 1998. And again, when he reached out to Pervez Musharraf, the Kargil mastermind, the man who had brought nuclear-powered India and Pakistan to the brink.

Tags: atal behari vajpayee, nawaz sharif, pervez musharraf
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

2

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

3

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

4

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

5

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham