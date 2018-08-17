The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:48 PM IST

India, All India

NGT will decide on Vedanta’s plant in Tuticorin: Supreme Court

PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 6:46 pm IST

SC refused to hear TN govt plea against NGT order allowing Vedanta access to administrative unit inside closed Sterlite plant at Tuticorin.

The NGT had on August 9 allowed Vedanta to enter administrative unit inside Sterlite copper plant, observing that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing access to administrative section. (Photo: File)
  The NGT had on August 9 allowed Vedanta to enter administrative unit inside Sterlite copper plant, observing that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing access to administrative section. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain Tamil Nadu government's plea against the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order allowing mining major Vedanta access to the administrative unit inside its closed Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin and asked the NGT to "finally decide" the matter.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and Indu Malhotra said that the NGT would hear the matter on merits and also on the issue of maintainability raised by the state government.

"We may clarify that NGT may continue to hear the matter on merits and finally decide the matter on maintainability also. It is open for the state to argue on maintainability after which the tribunal will give its findings," the bench said.

The green tribunal had on August 9 allowed Vedanta to enter its administrative unit inside its Sterlite copper plant, observing that no environmental damage would be caused by allowing access to the administrative section.

The state government had challenged the NGT's order in the apex court.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for Vedanta, told the apex court that the state has suppressed facts before the apex court.

He said that "spate of orders" were passed against the company by the state without issuing it show cause notices.

"Without any notice, I (Vedanta) was shut. There are 67 industries in the industrial complex. 14 of them are hazardous plants," he said while terming the issue "political".

Sundaram said the matter was already listed for hearing before the NGT on August 20.

The counsel appearing for Tamil Nadu raised the issue of maintainability of plea filed by Vedanta before the NGT.

In its August 9 order, the NGT had said that the plant would remain closed and the company would not have access to its production unit and directed the district magistrate to ensure this.

The Tamil Nadu government had on May 28 ordered the state pollution control board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

Sterlite's factory had made headlines in March 2013 when a gas leak led to the death of one person and injuries to several others, after which then chief minister J Jayalalithaa had ordered its closure.

The company had appealed to the NGT which had overturned the government's order. The state had moved the Supreme Court against it and the case is still pending.

The Supreme Court had then ordered the company to pay Rs 100 crore as compensation for polluting the environment.

Following the latest protests and police firing, the plant was closed on March 27.

After Sterlite announced its plans to expand Tuticorin plant, villagers around it started fresh protests that continued for over 100 days, culminating in the May 22 police firing on protestors that claimed 13 lives and left scores injured.

Tags: supreme court, ngt, vedanta, sterlite copper plant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

2

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

3

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

4

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

5

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham