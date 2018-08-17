J&K: Encounter underway in Kupwara, Bandipora

No report of casualties or injuries has been reported as of now.

The valley has witnessed a sudden surge in encounter incidents since the past few months. (Representational Image)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Karalgund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

Troops of 92 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 32 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) cordoned off the area and search operation is currently underway.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Hajin area of the state's Bandipora district. More details are awaited.

