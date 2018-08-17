'Atal Bihari amar rahe' chants follow ex-PM's body to BJP HQ, last rites at 4 pm

Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday after prolonged ailments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi on Thursday, Aug 16, 2018. Vajpayee, 93, passed away at AIIMS hospital after a prolonged illness. (Photo: Twitter | @PIB_India)

New Delhi: From politicians to the common man, people from all walks of life visited the official residence of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 6A Krishna Menon Marg on Friday morning to pay their last respects to the departed leader.

Vajpayee breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday after prolonged ailments.

There was heavy security arrangement around Vajpayee’s residence in the Lutyens Delhi, including deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel.

The gates of the residence were opened at 7:30 am for the public to pay homage to Vajpayee.

The mortal remains of Vajpayee were taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party's national headquarters at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and the final journey of the former prime minister to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal would begin at 1 pm from there.

A large number of people with flowers, garland, letter walked along the mortal remains as it was being carried to the BJP headquarters.

A huge crowd of people joined the procession as the mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was taken from his residence to the BJP Headquarters. People are chanting 'Atal Bihari amar rahe' and 'Vande Mataram'.

(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Gun carriage accompanied the casket in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee was taken to the party's headquarters.

People from different parts of the country visited Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s residence in New Delhi to pay their homage.

According to news agency PTI, a 52-year-old man, Yogesh Kumar, arrived at Vajpayee’s residence in Delhi with a group of people from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand. The group covered a distance of around 500-km overnight in the hope to catch one last glimpse of their beloved leader, Kumar said.

"I had met Vajpayee ji in 1984 when he had visited Uttarkashi en route to Gangotri. He visited the town once again in 1986," Kumar claimed, as he displayed a picture of the Vajpayee with him.

"I have also brought along the Gangajal from Gangotri," he said, hoping to find an opportunity to see him.

Another man, in his early 20s, said he had come all the way from Bihar to pay homage to the former prime minister. "I believe we have lost a great leader in him," he said.

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

"It is a very big loss for us and his death has left a void that would be impossible to fill," said Anoop Mishra, nephew of Vajpayee.

Also Read: Void left by Atal Bihari Vajpayee impossible to fill: Family calls it 'big loss'

Delhi High court and all the District courts will function till 1 pm on Friday. The competent authority has decided that there will be half-day holiday on Friday to allow officials and staff to attend the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister PK Gyawal, Sri Lanka acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and Pakistan Law Min Ali Zafar are expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday to pay tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A state funeral would be accorded to him and a half day holiday was observed in all central government offices on Friday.