For Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, traffic not allowed on these road in Delhi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's last journey will begin from BJP headquarters at Pt Deen Dayal Marg at 1 pm.

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday, will be cremated with full state honour on Friday.

Vajpayee’s body, which is resting at his official residence, 6A Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, will be taken to BJP headquarters at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg around 9 am. His last journey will begin from the party’s headquarters at 1 pm.

The procession will pass through Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Shanti Van to reach Rashtriya Smriti Sthal area where the BJP leader will be cremated at 4pm.

Several roads in the national capital will be closed for the public on Friday in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Some of the roads that will be closed from 8 am are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road. DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.

The three-time prime minister and the longest serving politician, Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness.