The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

India, All India

For Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, traffic not allowed on these road in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 9:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 9:01 am IST

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's last journey will begin from BJP headquarters at Pt Deen Dayal Marg at 1 pm.

Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)
 Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday, will be cremated with full state honour on Friday.

Vajpayee’s body, which is resting at his official residence, 6A Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, will be taken to BJP headquarters at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg around 9 am. His last journey will begin from the party’s headquarters at 1 pm.

The procession will pass through Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Netaji Subhash Marg and Shanti Van to reach Rashtriya Smriti Sthal area where the BJP leader will be cremated at 4pm.

Several roads in the national capital will be closed for the public on Friday in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral, the Delhi Traffic Police said. 

Some of the roads that will be closed from 8 am are Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlaq Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road. DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Traffic will not be allowed on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shanti Van and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road. 

The three-time prime minister and the longest serving politician, Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness.

Tags: delhi traffic, new delhi, atal bihari vajpayee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

2

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

3

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

4

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

5

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham