The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 17, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 PM IST

India, All India

‘Eloquent’ supporter of Tibetans: Dalai Lama mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PTI
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 6:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 6:53 pm IST

In a letter to Vajpayee's foster daughter, Dalai Lama said with his passing away, India has lost an eminent national leader.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness. (Photo: File | PTI)

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has condoled the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he was an "eloquent" supporter of the Tibetan people and a "friend".

In a letter to Vajpayee's foster daughter Namita Bhattacharya on Thursday, the Dalai Lama said with his passing away, India has lost an eminent national leader.

"We met regularly during the course of his career and I continued to visit him at (his) home after he retired. Shri Vajpayee was a truly dedicated politician. With his passing away, India has lost an eminent national leader. His eloquent support of the Tibetan people began in the late 1950s. Since then, he regularly took Indian governments to task in Parliament, prompting them to take a stronger stand on Tibet," he said.

"I feel privileged to have known him and am honoured to have counted him as a friend," the spiritual leader added. He also offered his condolences to Vajpayee's relatives, friends and colleagues.

Vajpayee, who served as India's prime minister three times, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, dalai lama
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

2

Sushmita Sen creates awareness about body contouring in India

3

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

4

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

5

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham