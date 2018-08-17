The Asian Age | News

Friday, Aug 17, 2018

India

Cremation at 4 pm, funeral procession from BJP HQ

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 17, 2018
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 3:06 am IST

The three-time Prime Minister passed away at the AIIMS on Thursday evening at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee will take place at 4 pm on Friday at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of Yamuna — the designated spot for the cremation of Presidents, vice-presidents and Prime Ministers.

The body of the BJP veteran was brought from hospital to his official residence, 6-A Krishna Menon Marg, on Thursday night to allow people to pay their homage.

Before the cremation, the former Prime Minister’s body would be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg around 9 am and the funeral procession would leave the party office at 1 pm, BJP sources said.

The Delhi government has announced that all schools and colleges and government offices in the national capital will remain closed on Friday as mark of respect to former Prime Minister.

The three-time Prime Minister passed away at the AIIMS on Thursday evening at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee, at 5.05 pm,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

