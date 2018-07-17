The Asian Age | News

WB: Mentally challenged woman beaten up on suspicion of being child lifter

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018
Locals claimed that the woman was spotted in the neighbourhood a few times over the past few days and used candies to lure children.

The incident occurred on Monday evening around 8 pm at Barogharia Gram Panchayat area in Dhupguri Block. (Photo: File | Representational)
Dhupguri: A mentally challenged woman was beaten up in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal on suspicion of being child-lifter, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday around 8 pm at Barogharia Gram Panchayat area in Dhupguri Block.

“There have been incidents of child trafficking here. We found that the woman was carrying several candies,” Samir Roy, a resident of Barogharia said.

The bruised woman was taken to a hospital on Monday and was released after initial treatment.

“We are investigating the incident. We have taken the woman into our custody,” Jalpaiguri superintendent of police Amitava Maity said.

