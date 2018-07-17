The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Villagers rescue family of 4 after car plunges into Navi Mumbai river

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 1:47 pm IST

The dramatic footage shows how the family, including their young child, sat on top of the car which was almost submerged under water.

Ashraf Khalil Shaikh, his wife Hamida and two children were safely rescued by local villagers before the car could be washed away. (Photo: ANI/screengrab)
 Ashraf Khalil Shaikh, his wife Hamida and two children were safely rescued by local villagers before the car could be washed away. (Photo: ANI/screengrab)

Navi Mumbai: A family of four was miraculously rescued from a swollen river in Navi Mumbai's Taloja on Monday. The heroes who led this rescue operation were the locals who rushed to the family's aide as they struggled to stay afloat. 

The dramatic footage shot by locals and shared by news agency ANI shows how the family of four, including their young child, sat on top of the car which was almost submerged under water.   

Locals rescued the family with the help of a rope and were pulled out safely one by one. According to an NDTV report, 37-year-old Ashraf Khalil Shaikh, his wife Hamida and two children were safely rescued by local villagers before the car could be washed away.

 

 

The family was crossing a bridge in Ghotgaon area of Taloja when Sheikh steered to the left to let another vehicle pass. He lost control of the car and it plunged into the river, reported Hindustan Times. As it was raining, the car was swept in even further due to the strong currents.

Workers at a construction site nearby spotted the car and gathered locals to help the family. According to reports, the family escaped with minor injuries and received timely medical aid.

 
Tags: rescue operation, heavy rains, navi mumbai rains
Location: India, Maharashtra, New Bombay

MOST POPULAR

1

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

2

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

3

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

4

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

5

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham