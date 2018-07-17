The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018

India, All India

Watch: Lawyers thrash 18 men who sexually assaulted Chennai minor

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 5:37 pm IST

In a video, posted by news agency ANI, the enraged lawyers can be seen beating up the accused mercilessly.

The incident took place at Mahila court in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/screengrab)
 The incident took place at Mahila court in Chennai. (Photo: ANI/screengrab)

Chennai: The Mahila court in Chennai on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic attack as the lawyers present in the court ganged up to thrash the 18 accused men who were arrested for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl for over a period of seven months in Chennai.

In a video, posted by news agency ANI, the enraged lawyers can be seen beating up the accused mercilessly. The police had to intervene to stop the lawyers from thrashing the accused. 

 

 

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by around 15 people over a period of time at various places inside her apartment campus in Chennai, police said on Monday. 

Also Read: 11-yr-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ for months in Chennai, 18 held

The matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, who later brought this to the notice of their parents, following which a complaint was lodged, a senior police officer said.

Tags: chennai police, crime, crime against minors
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

