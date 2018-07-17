Watch: Lawyers thrash 18 men who sexually assaulted Chennai minor

In a video, posted by news agency ANI, the enraged lawyers can be seen beating up the accused mercilessly.

Chennai: The Mahila court in Chennai on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic attack as the lawyers present in the court ganged up to thrash the 18 accused men who were arrested for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl for over a period of seven months in Chennai.

In a video, posted by news agency ANI, the enraged lawyers can be seen beating up the accused mercilessly. The police had to intervene to stop the lawyers from thrashing the accused.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals from Mahila Court in Chennai where lawyers thrash the 18 accused, who sexually harassed an 11-year-old girl for over a period of 7 months. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/8ASDOlm7gW — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by around 15 people over a period of time at various places inside her apartment campus in Chennai, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, who later brought this to the notice of their parents, following which a complaint was lodged, a senior police officer said.