India, All India

Punjab cop tied up, beaten severely over ‘rape’ attempt

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 9:06 pm IST

The victim was rescued by Kotkapura SHO and was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot in a critical condition.

In a video, the policeman is seen tied to a tree and being beaten up severely by a woman who alleged that the policeman tried to rape her in an inebriated condition. (Photo: ANI)
Faridkot: A home guard jawan was tied up and beaten by villagers over alleged rape attempt on Tuesday in Punjab's Faridkot district.

In a video that went viral on social media, the policeman is seen tied to a tree and being beaten up severely by a woman who alleged that the policeman tried to rape her in an inebriated condition.

The victim was rescued by Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Mukhtar Singh and was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot in a critical condition.

According to the woman, the accused policeman, Iqbal Singh, was drunk when he went to her house and tried to force himself on her. She constantly tried to stop him. Eventually, she hit him with a brick on his head.

However, Iqbal has denied all the allegations and said that he went to get money from her for the washing machine he had given.

"I went to their house to get money for the washing machine I had given them. But when I reached, some people pulled me inside the house and started beating me up. I don't remember what happened after that," he said.

Meanwhile, Kotkapura SHO Mukhtar Singh said that he got a call that a policeman was tied up and beaten by villagers, following which the police arrived at the spot and rescued Iqbal.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

