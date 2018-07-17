The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018

India, All India

‘Misinformation’ says TMC on PM Modi’s remark at Midnapore rally

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 8:53 am IST

A statement by TMC secretary general Chatterjee and Derek O' Brien, alleged that it was BJP which was running 'syndicate' of 'lynching'.

The BJP, which was only an also-ran till some years back, has made substantial improvement in its vote share in recent by-elections in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The BJP, which was only an also-ran till some years back, has made substantial improvement in its vote share in recent by-elections in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday accused him of spreading "misinformation" against its government in West Bengal and alleged that the BJP was running a syndicate that "peddles religious terrorism".

Soon after PM Modi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Mamata Banerjee government at a Midnapore rally charging it with "throttling democracy" and running a "syndicate raj" in the state without whose approval nothing moves, the TMC came out with an equally scathing counter-offensive, warning the BJP leaders "not to play with fire".

A statement, jointly issued by TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and its leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien, alleged that it was the BJP which was running a "syndicate" of "lynching".

"Syndicate. Who knows better than the BJP leaders about syndicate? Your party is a syndicate that peddles religious extremism. Your party is a syndicate for fanatics. Your party is a lynching syndicate. "Your party is a torture syndicate. Your party is a syndicate for agencies. Your party is a syndicate which created notebandi (demonetisation). Your party is a syndicate of corruption. So, BJP leaders should not play with fire,” the statement said.

The TMC claimed the BJP leaders do not have a development agenda.

"Try as you may to harass us with your agencies, we will not bow down to any BJP syndicate. Bengal is for all. It is the cultural capital of the world. The BJP leaders speech proved that they have no development agenda at all," the statement said.

Countering the allegations of farmers’ suicide in Bengal as "completely baseless", the statement cited a parliamentary report on farmer suicide across the country where the figure in Bengal was zero.

The TMC claimed that the public meeting addressed by PM Modi was attended mostly by people from neighbouring states like Jharkhand and Odisha, and vehicles from Patna were also spotted.

"There were hardly any locals or farmers. There was a lot of corporate money spent for this political meeting," the ruling party in West Bengal alleged.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been severely critical of the Modi Government policies. She has been at the forefront of efforts to unite the opposition parties to oust the BJP at the centre in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP, which was only an also-ran till some years back, has made substantial improvement in its vote share in recent by-elections in the state.

Tags: trinamool congress, bjp, mamata banerjee, modi government, 2019 general elections
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

