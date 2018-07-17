The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

Lokpal selection committee to meet on July 19 to form search panel: Centre tells SC

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 1:21 pm IST

Government told bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that search committee would have to recommend a panel of names for appointing a Lokpal.

The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on July 24 and said since the selection committee was scheduled to meet on July 19; it would not pass any direction. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on July 24 and said since the selection committee was scheduled to meet on July 19; it would not pass any direction. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Lokpal selection committee has convened a meeting on July 19 for the purpose of constituting a search panel.

The government told a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the search committee would have to recommend a panel of names for appointing a Lokpal.

The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on July 24 and said since the selection committee was scheduled to meet on July 19; it would not pass any direction.

The committee comprises the prime minister, the Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist.

The court was hearing a contempt petition, filed by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan on behalf of NGO Common Cause, raising the issue of non-appointment of Lokpal despite the apex court’s judgement of April 27 last year.

Tags: supreme court, lokpal selection committee, dipak misra, lok sabha speaker, ngo common cause
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

