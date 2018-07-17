Lok Sabha Speaker to meet leaders of Opposition on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the dinner though he will not participate in the meeting.

New Delhi: With the Monsoon Session of Parliament all set to begin on July 18, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties at a dinner meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Speaker will seek the support of the parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the session and passage of various pending bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the dinner though he will not participate in the meeting. The meeting will take place in the Parliament Library Building and will be preceded by another meeting of the government with Opposition parties.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, met on Monday to formulate a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the session.

Meanwhile, the government reached out to the Opposition for smooth functioning of both the Houses. Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs Vijay Goel met the Leaders of the Opposition parties, including SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rout and CPI leader D. Raja, sources said. The minister also met leaders of TRS and BJD as well as representatives of other parties, they said.

During his interaction with the political leaders, Mr Goel sought their cooperation in the smooth functioning of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He said the functioning of Parliament without any hindrances was the national duty of the ruling and opposition parties, sources said.

The Union minister also talked about the bills of national interest which are either pending or will be introduced in the upcoming session, they added.