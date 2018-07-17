India struggles to stay cool amidst global warming: report

Indians are at risk from lack of access to cooling as global warming continues to threaten health and climate.

United Nations/ New Delhi: India is among the nine most populous countries where people are at risk from lack of access to cooling as global warming continues to threaten health and climate, according to a study of UN-led initiative.

The report also said that policy makers should immediately measure gaps in access to cooling in their respective countries, as an evidence base for more proactive and integrated policy-making.

Besides, businesses, governments and finance actors should collaborate to assess and act on the enormous commercial and economic opportunities, including productivity, employment and growth gains from providing sustainable cooling solutions for all, stated the report released by the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) on Monday.