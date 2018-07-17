The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018

India, All India

In MP, woman gives birth in moving bus after being denied ambulance

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 4:55 pm IST

The woman was allegedly turned away by community hospital she approached and was instead referred to a district hospital.

 Her husband has alleged that despite her condition, she wasn't provided any ambulance. (Photo: ANI)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heavily pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh delivered her baby in an unsanitised environment in a moving bus after allegedly being denied an ambulance by a community hospital.

The woman was about to deliver her baby and her condition was critical, but she was allegedly turned away by the community hospital she approached and was instead referred to a district hospital.

Her husband has alleged that despite her condition, she wasn't provided any ambulance. She later gave birth to the baby in an unsanitized environment inside a moving bus.

Talking about his wife's condition, the husband told news agency ANI, "I had taken her to a community hospital from where she was referred to a district hospital. No vehicle was provided by the community hospital so I took a bus to the district hospital. She delivered the baby on way."

A similar incident happened in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur area on Tuesday, where a pregnant woman in labour was forced to walk miles due to the absence of proper roads and medical facilities in the region. The baby died shortly after the birth.

Shravan Sharma, who later dropped the woman to the hospital said, "There is no road from the main road to Balajar Korawa township. The two bridges via which a patient is taken to the hospital are lying broken from the past couple of years. Each year scores of people suffer because of the poor construction."

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

