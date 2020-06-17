Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  India   All India  17 Jun 2020  Modi to CMs: Focus on lives, livelihood and health infrastructure as India gets back on track
India, All India

Modi to CMs: Focus on lives, livelihood and health infrastructure as India gets back on track

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 17, 2020, 3:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2020, 3:14 am IST

If social distancing rules were followed, the economy can be revived with minimum losses: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interaction with CMs.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interaction with CMs.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several chief ministers on Tuesday on the post-Unlock 1.0 situation and plan the road ahead. This was his first interaction with CMs after the “unlockdown” began. He said it was time to focus on lives and livelihoods, boost health infrastructure, and improve testing and tracing.

Speaking on strategies to combat the pandemic, Modi said the more its progress was arrested, the more the economy would revive. The CMs gave feedback on the ground situation in the states.

The PM said the past two weeks’ “unlocking” showed if social distancing rules were followed, the economy can be revived with minimum losses. “Several green shoots in the economy ae visible, which are encouraging us to forge ahead,” Mr Modi added.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first part of a two-day interaction. The CMs of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal, Goa and some northeastern states were among those who attended. Mr Modi will meet the CMs of the remaining states on Wednesday.

With COVID-19 deaths in India nearing 10,000, Modi said the country had among the lowest number of casualties. “We have tried to save each and every life; the recovery rate is now over 50 per cent. Despite the huge population, the pandemic couldn’t have much negative impact compared to several developed nations,” the PM said.

Tags: covid-19 narendra modi, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), unlock 1.0

Latest From India

File image of BJP president JP Nadda.

Modi's India now has political will, Indian Army ready to face adversary: Nadda

File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)

KP Oli has done irreparable damage to ties between India and Nepal: Dr Karan Singh

File image of Dr Karan Singh. (PTI)

Oli has done irreparable damage to ties between India and Nepal: Dr Karan Singh

Representational image.

India summons Pakistan envoy, protests torture of 2 High Commission officials

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham