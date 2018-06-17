The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

India, All India

Professor arrested for raping minor student in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 1:12 pm IST

Police said professor allegedly lured the girl, student of Class XI, on the pretext of imparting lessons and financing her higher education.

The official said that Dave had been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The official said that Dave had been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Photo: File | Representational)

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old professor of a government polytechnic college in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district was arrested for allegedly raping a minor student, police said on Saturday.

“Ganesh Dave, a government polytechnic college professor in Harda was arrested on Friday after a 17-year-old student filed a complaint of rape,” said Harda additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hemlata Kureel.

The official said that Dave had been charged under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The ASP said the professor allegedly lured the girl, a student of Class XI, on the pretext of imparting lessons and financing her higher education.

The victim approached police after the professor began frequently demanding sexual favours, Kureel informed.

Police said that investigations into how the girl and the professor, who also runs a dance class, came in contact were underway.

Tags: crime, professor rapes minor student, indian penal code, pocso act, sexual offence
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham