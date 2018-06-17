The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, All India

PNB scam: Proceedings to attach overseas assests of accused soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 6:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 6:57 am IST

CBI recently filed a chargesheet against billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)
 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Days after filing chargesheet against Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in the multi-crore PNB scam, central probe agencies in the country are all set to initiate the proceedings to attach overseas properties allegedly linked to the accused.

Sources said, “The investigative agencies will soon initiate the proceedings to attach the overseas properties linked to Modi and Choksi.” The central probe agencies have already attached several assets linked to the duo in the country. The assets which have been attached include four immovable assets — including a farm house and a solar power plant, worth Rs 70 crore — of Modi. Besides, Modi’s farm house in Alibaug, near Mumbai, valued at Rs 13 crore was also attached.

Modi, Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) disclosed a multi-crore fraud, wherein they allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from its Brady House branch in Fort area for overseas credit from other lenders. The CBI recently filed its chargesheet against Modi and Mehul Choksi. “The Chargesheet will certainly help the agencies in expediting the extradition process against Modi ands choksi. Besides, it will also help agency to initiate the proceedings to attach overseas properties belonging to Modi and Choksi,” sources said.

The CBI has already moved the Interpol for issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Modi and Choksi in connection with the case.

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) is issued 'to seek the arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action' in a criminal case probe. "Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end", sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had in February this year revoked the passports of Modi and Choksi, after the duo failed to furnish their replies to a notice from the MEA in the stipulated time of one week.

Tags: mehul choksi, pnb scam, nirav modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

2

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

3

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

4

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

5

Woman claims she saw ghost of her dead dog outside living room window

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham