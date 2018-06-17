PNB scam: Proceedings to attach overseas assests of accused soon

CBI recently filed a chargesheet against billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

New Delhi: Days after filing chargesheet against Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in the multi-crore PNB scam, central probe agencies in the country are all set to initiate the proceedings to attach overseas properties allegedly linked to the accused.

Sources said, “The investigative agencies will soon initiate the proceedings to attach the overseas properties linked to Modi and Choksi.” The central probe agencies have already attached several assets linked to the duo in the country. The assets which have been attached include four immovable assets — including a farm house and a solar power plant, worth Rs 70 crore — of Modi. Besides, Modi’s farm house in Alibaug, near Mumbai, valued at Rs 13 crore was also attached.

Modi, Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) disclosed a multi-crore fraud, wherein they allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from its Brady House branch in Fort area for overseas credit from other lenders. The CBI recently filed its chargesheet against Modi and Mehul Choksi. “The Chargesheet will certainly help the agencies in expediting the extradition process against Modi ands choksi. Besides, it will also help agency to initiate the proceedings to attach overseas properties belonging to Modi and Choksi,” sources said.

The CBI has already moved the Interpol for issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Modi and Choksi in connection with the case.

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) is issued 'to seek the arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action' in a criminal case probe. "Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end", sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had in February this year revoked the passports of Modi and Choksi, after the duo failed to furnish their replies to a notice from the MEA in the stipulated time of one week.