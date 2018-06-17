The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh women forced to live in 'menstruation house' during periods

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 1:27 pm IST

The women in Vananchal's Sitagaon are sent to an outhouse located in outskirts, which they refer as "MC house" during their menstruation.

'We stay here when menstruating. We have idols of Gods at home, so we are not allowed to stay there,' said a teenage girl. (Photo: ANI)
 'We stay here when menstruating. We have idols of Gods at home, so we are not allowed to stay there,' said a teenage girl. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): Menstruation has always been taboo subjects in India and even after several campaigns people still consider it a topic to 'not talk about openly.'

A Chhattisgarh village is also following this old-age tradition by banishing women to an outhouse when menstruating.

The women in Vananchal's Sitagaon are sent to an outhouse located in the outskirts of the village, which they refer as "MC house" during their menstruation.

They are forced to stay in the outhouse for a day and a night during periods fearing 'God's wrath.'

"We stay here when menstruating. We have idols of Gods at home, so we are not allowed to stay there," said a teenage girl.

The villagers termed it as an old-age custom which is being followed in the village from a long time.

When asked about the incident, Dr Mithilesh Chaudhary, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) said they are raising awareness among the people on the issue, but still in some rural areas more efforts are required.

"Officials of Health department and Women and child development department visit such villages and try to educate people about diseases and infections caused by these orthodox traditions. We encourage them to use sanitary pads," he told ANI.

Tags: campaigns for menstruation, banish women during menstruation, health department, educate about menstruation
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raj Nandgaon

