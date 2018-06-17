The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

India, All India

AAP supporters join party's protest march from Mandi House

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury is lending support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters have joined the protesters gathered to march to the Prime Minister’s Office. (Photo: AamAadmiParty/Twitter)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supporters have joined the protestors gathered to march to the Prime Minister’s residence.

Kejriwal and his ministers have been giving ‘dharna’ at L-G Anil Baijal’s house for almost a week, in protest against what he calls a ‘strike’ by Delhi IAS officers, has repeatedly appealed to the prime Minister to intervene.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police had said that AAP has had not applied for permission to carry out the protest march. 

Also Read: AAP determined to hold protest march today, cops say no permission sought

Speaking about the security arrangements in place for Sunday's protest, DCP Madhur Verma said, "At the time of the protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be closed."

DCP, New Delhi, told ANI that AAP does not have permission for the protest march. "They've been contained at Parliament street. They're being told that they can't go any further," he added.

"Specially trained personnel are deployed. We're sure they'll (AAP members and protesters) listen to us."

Tags: aam aadmi protest, arvind kejriwal, anil baijal, aap protest in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

