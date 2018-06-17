AAP supporters join party's protest march from Mandi House

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury is lending support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party supporters have joined the protesters gathered to march to the Prime Minister’s Office. (Photo: AamAadmiParty/Twitter)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supporters have joined the protestors gathered to march to the Prime Minister’s residence.

Delhi Atithi Shikshak Sangh - DASS also joins March to PM House, today in solidarity with @ArvindKejriwal's protest at LG House.#अब_रण_होगा pic.twitter.com/bh1Swbn2uo — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 17, 2018

Visuals from Mandi House: Members & supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are staging a protest march to the Prime Minister's residence in support of #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's demand that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal put an end to the strike by state government officers. pic.twitter.com/wcs7vjNZVp — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

Joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister’s residence today to

express serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a

fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP Central government. (1/n) — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 17, 2018

Kejriwal and his ministers have been giving ‘dharna’ at L-G Anil Baijal’s house for almost a week, in protest against what he calls a ‘strike’ by Delhi IAS officers, has repeatedly appealed to the prime Minister to intervene.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police had said that AAP has had not applied for permission to carry out the protest march.

Speaking about the security arrangements in place for Sunday's protest, DCP Madhur Verma said, "At the time of the protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be closed."

DCP, New Delhi, told ANI that AAP does not have permission for the protest march. "They've been contained at Parliament street. They're being told that they can't go any further," he added.

"Specially trained personnel are deployed. We're sure they'll (AAP members and protesters) listen to us."