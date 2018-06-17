The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 17, 2018 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

India, All India

AAP determined to hold protest march today, cops say no permission sought

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 3:31 pm IST

Exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be shut, police said.

The party plans to begin the protest march by 4 pm from Mandi House on Sunday. (Photo: File/PTI)
  The party plans to begin the protest march by 4 pm from Mandi House on Sunday. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's march to Prime Minister's house on Sunday afternoon, the Delhi police said that AAP has had not applied for permission to carry out the protest march. 

After six long days of lodging their protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office, AAP ministers along with party workers had planned to walk to PM Modi's house demanding his intervention in the matter. 

Speaking about the security arrangements in place for Sunday's protest, DCP Madhur Verma said, "At the time of the protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be closed." 

However, despite restrictions, AAP is determined to hold the protest march and make their demands heard. According to reports, the party plans to begin the protest march by 4 pm from Mandi House. 

Read: 'Constitutional crisis in Delhi,' says Mamata; 4 CM's back Kejriwal

Kejriwal has maintained that government work has taken a backseat and suffered majorly since IAS officers have been skipping meetings for the last four months.  

The IAS association, on the other hand, has admitted to skipping meetings and plans to address the media on Sunday afternoon. 

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit slammed CM Kejriwal and said, "Delhi government should work according to the existing rules and provisions. They cannot do whatever they feel like."

Tags: arvind kejriwal, mamata banerjee, delhi, anil baijal, delhi lieutenant governor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

2

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

3

23-feet-long python cut open to reveal Indonesian woman it swallowed whole

4

Father's Day 2018: 5 dishes to make for your dad

5

Watch: Three WWE wrestlers lose tug-of-war with a young lion

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham