AAP determined to hold protest march today, cops say no permission sought

Exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be shut, police said.

The party plans to begin the protest march by 4 pm from Mandi House on Sunday. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's march to Prime Minister's house on Sunday afternoon, the Delhi police said that AAP has had not applied for permission to carry out the protest march.

After six long days of lodging their protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office, AAP ministers along with party workers had planned to walk to PM Modi's house demanding his intervention in the matter.

Speaking about the security arrangements in place for Sunday's protest, DCP Madhur Verma said, "At the time of the protest, the exit gates of 4 metro stations namely Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat will be closed."

However, despite restrictions, AAP is determined to hold the protest march and make their demands heard. According to reports, the party plans to begin the protest march by 4 pm from Mandi House.

Read: 'Constitutional crisis in Delhi,' says Mamata; 4 CM's back Kejriwal

Kejriwal has maintained that government work has taken a backseat and suffered majorly since IAS officers have been skipping meetings for the last four months.

The IAS association, on the other hand, has admitted to skipping meetings and plans to address the media on Sunday afternoon.

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit slammed CM Kejriwal and said, "Delhi government should work according to the existing rules and provisions. They cannot do whatever they feel like."