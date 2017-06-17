The Asian Age | News

These are rumours: Sushma Swaraj on reports of her being presidential candidate

Published : Jun 17, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 5:00 pm IST

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
New DelhiExternal Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential election as ‘rumours’.

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Ms Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

"These are rumours. I am the External Affairs Minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential election.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.

