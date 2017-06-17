The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, All India

News broadcasters holding debates on ‘non-existent beef ban’: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 1:29 pm IST

Without naming any channel, Naidu questioned the discussions on whether India is going to be converted into a vegetarian country.

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
 Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Reiterating his view that food is a personal choice, Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that news broadcasters were holding debates on a ‘non-existent beef ban’.

Without naming any channel, Naidu questioned the discussions on whether India is going to be converted into a vegetarian country.

"I am a strict non-vegetarian and nobody told me what to eat and what not to eat. There is so much misinformation. Food is a personal choice. Why is there a debate?" he asked while addressing 'Akashvani Annual Award Ceremony' here.

Referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation raids at homes and offices of NDTV promoter Prannoy Roy, the information and broadcasting minister said nobody can claim "immunity" just because he is a media person.

"What we want is that you just follow the rule," he said. Naidu's comments come days after hundreds of journalists came together to protest against the CBI raids, saying the investigation against Roy in an alleged bank fraud was reminiscent of the attack on press freedom during the Emergency.

"The only time the media was gagged was during Emergency in 1975 when people were put into jails without any fault... What has happened now is nothing to do with freedom of speech. The government believes in total freedom of press and freedom of expression," Naidu said.

Referring to unrest in Kashmir and alleged anti-India slogans in educational institutions, Naidu said "certain forces" in India are engaged in anti-India propaganda in the garb of anti-government campaign which, he said, will not be allowed.

"Dissent is understandable" but disintegration is not "acceptable at all", Naidu said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the media scenario, particularly the news channels, Naidu said there is breaking news every now and then.

"What we want is not breaking news but constructive news. We don't want obstructive and destructive news. We want real news, news that is without views," he said.

Naidu said "information with confirmation" is power ammunition against social evils of the society.

He also pitched for encouraging regional languages and making children "more familiar" with their mother tongue rather than English.

However, Naidu asserted that he is "not against English" but feels that children are more comfortable in their mother tongue.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, cattle sale ban, beef ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

2

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

3

Night shifts not good!

4

Cristiano Ronaldo tax evasion: Portugal star hints at leaving Real Madrid

5

Doctor suffers from mirror-touch synesthesia

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham