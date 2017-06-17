The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

J&K: Dead bodies of 3 terrorists including LeT commander, weapons recovered

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership has called for complete shutdown in the Valley on Saturday against the killing of two civilians.

 Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces on Saturday morning. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Anantnag (J&K): A troop of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles has recovered dead bodies of three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Junaid Matto, killed in an encounter that happened a day before between security forces and militants in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.

Nisar Ahmed, along with Matto, was also killed.

Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces on Saturday morning.

A cordon and search operation was initiated at the Arwani village on Friday after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

The security has also been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. 

Tags: lashkar-e-taiba (let), 3 dead bodies, junaid matto, weapons
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

