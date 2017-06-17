ICJ wants India’s papers by September 13, Pak given December 13

The MEA dismissied Pak’s reported claim that India’s request seeking more time in the case had been rejected.

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13, the MEA said on Friday while dismissing Pakistan’s reported claim that India’s request seeking more time in the case had been rejected. Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its counter-submission by December 13 this year, the MEA said.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s reported claim that India’s request for more time in the case has been rejected by the ICJ, the MEA said it was not true as India had sought about four months and had got precisely that with the court fixing the deadline for India’s submissions on the case — known in legal terminology as memorial —— in September this year. The MEA said the timelines had been decided in the June 8 meeting between ICJ President Ronny Abraham and the agents of the two countries.

Earlier, Pakistan’s attorney general was quoted by a Pakistani newspaper reportedly as saying that, India had asked the ICJ to offer it time till December to file pleadings in the Jadhav case but that “the court has dismissed their request”. On May 18 this year, in a major victory for India, the ICJ at The Hague had barred Pakistan from executing former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav — who was sentenced to death there by a military court — till the court pronounces its final decision in the case. Granting the provisional relief sought by India, the ICJ had ordered that “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings and shall inform the court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present order”.