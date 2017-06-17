The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 AM IST

India, All India

ICJ wants India’s papers by September 13, Pak given December 13

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 2:23 am IST

The MEA dismissied Pak’s reported claim that India’s request seeking more time in the case had been rejected.

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: PTI)
 Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13, the MEA said on Friday while dismissing Pakistan’s reported claim that India’s request seeking more time in the case had been rejected. Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its counter-submission by December 13 this year, the MEA said.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s reported claim that India’s request for more time in the case has been rejected by the ICJ, the MEA said it was not true as India had sought about four months and had got precisely that with the court fixing the deadline for India’s submissions on the case — known in legal terminology as memorial —— in September this year. The MEA said the timelines had been decided in the June 8 meeting between ICJ President Ronny Abraham and the agents of the two countries.

Earlier, Pakistan’s attorney general was quoted by a Pakistani newspaper reportedly as saying that, India had asked the ICJ to offer it time till December to file pleadings in the Jadhav case but that “the court has dismissed their request”. On May 18 this year, in a major victory for India, the ICJ at The Hague had barred Pakistan from executing former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav — who was sentenced to death there by a military court — till the court pronounces its final decision in the case. Granting the provisional relief sought by India, the ICJ had ordered that “Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings and shall inform the court of all the measures taken in implementation of the present order”.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, pakistan

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

2

Delhi girl to start Mumbai's first floating restaurant

3

Goat born with no eyes and human like lips branded evil

4

US teen shakes a leg on hospital bed after heart surgery

5

Kim Kardashian slammed for darkening skin tone in latest ad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham