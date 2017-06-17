Hold Janata Darbar on lines of AAP govt, meet public sans appointment: Kejriwal to LG

Kejriwal has reportedly warned the Delhi govt officials not meeting members of the public without appointment of disciplinary action.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has suggested Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to hold 'Janata Darbar' (public meeting) for an hour on the lines of the AAP government holding the same.

In his letter to Baijal, Kejriwal has said that there are many subjects of public dealing like the police and the Delhi Development Authority for which the LG is directly responsible.

"Most humbly, may I request LG also to meet public..., without appointment, and hear public grievances? This would be appreciated by everyone and also set an example for all officers that if LG and chief minister themselves are meeting public, than they should also meet," the letter states.

The chief minister has reportedly warned the Delhi government officials not meeting members of the public without appointment of disciplinary action.

Recently in a letter to the chief secretary, Kejriwal had asked the top official to issue a strict warning to all officers that violating the instructions in this regard will lead to disciplinary action.

The chief minister in his letter said that he has asked all the ministers and the officials to meet the public without appointment at their respective offices from 10 am to 11 am on all working days.

"This step is being taken to make government accessible to the public. In fact, I myself along with all my ministers and MLAs, am also available during this time to meet the public," Kejriwal said in his letter to the LG.