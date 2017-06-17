The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 06:55 PM IST

India, All India

Govt lazy, only retaliates to Pak's ceasefire violations: Braveheart's father

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 6:34 pm IST

Clashes along the LoC have already made over 3,000 people including women and children migrate from houses near the border to safer places.

Bakhtawar Singh's father requested the government to provide some means of earning to the victim's wife in order to support their family. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Bakhtawar Singh's father requested the government to provide some means of earning to the victim's wife in order to support their family. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): The family of Indian Army soldier Naik Bakhtawar Singh, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera this week, criticized the government on Saturday over its ‘inaction’ in ending ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Thirty-four-year-old Bakhtawar Singh, who hails from Punjab, died on Thursday.

"We are proud of our son who lost his life for our nation, but we are sad too. He has two small kids," said Bakhtawar's father.

"This has happened because of the laziness of the government. It is Pakistan who keeps violating the ceasefire and we just retaliate," he added.

He further requested the government to provide some means of earning to Bakhtawar's wife to support the family.

India and Pakistan traded mortar shells, heavy automatics and small arms fire in Nowshera sector on Thursday afternoon as later troops continued targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas without any provocation at frequent intervals in border Rajouri and Poonch districts for the past many days.

The Pakistani troops have been using mortars, heavy automatics, recoilless guns, and small weapons in the recent attacks.

The tension along the Line of Control (LoC) has already made an over 3,000 people including women and children migrate from their houses near the border to safer places.

Tags: ceasefire violation, pak troops, line of control, naik bakhtawar singh
Location: India, Punjab, Hoshiarpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Brittle-boned girl inspires many as she turns beauty vlogger

2

Nokia 3 goes on sale in India at Rs 9,499

3

Night shifts not good!

4

Cristiano Ronaldo tax evasion: Portugal star hints at leaving Real Madrid

5

Doctor suffers from mirror-touch synesthesia

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham