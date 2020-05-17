Sunday, May 17, 2020 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Maharashtra sends home over 2 lakh migrant workers

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : May 17, 2020, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2020, 12:09 pm IST

Besides, 1.41 lakh labourers have been sent to Maharashtra state border through state transport buses

Nearly 2.45 lakh migrant labourers have been sent in 192 trains to various states. (PTI Photo)
  Nearly 2.45 lakh migrant labourers have been sent in 192 trains to various states. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Nearly 2.45 lakh migrant labourers have been sent in 192 trains to various states including Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, officials from Maharashtra government claimed on Saturday. Besides, 1.41 lakh labourers have been sent to Maharashtra state border through state transport buses.

According to state home minister Anil Deshmukh, 117 trains carried people to UP while the trains are being run from parts of Maharashtra also to Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. There are still more than three lakh labourers staying in migrant relief centres set up by the Maharashtra government, Mr Deshmukh said.

The first trains carrying migrant workers to Bihar and West Bengal, which had so far disallowed labourers to come back, departed on Saturday from Maharashtra.

“We could not send trains to West Bengal since that states did not allow it. But Sharad Pawar and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray personally spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over phone. Today, the first trains carrying migrant workers to West Bengal was sent,” said Deshmukh.

The NCP leader also expressed the need to operate at least 10 trains daily each to West Bengal as well as Bihar.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal had on Thursday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not allowing migrant workers to return and appealed to all the states to give railways approval to run more trains.

Tags: migrant labourers, trains, uttar pradesh (up), bihar, maharashtra government, labourers, state transport buses, rajasthan, karnataka, madhya pradesh, odisha, jammu and kashmir, jharkhand, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

