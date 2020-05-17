Sunday, May 17, 2020 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

India, All India

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

ANI
Published : May 17, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2020, 1:41 pm IST

Fishermen advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast

Fishing boats anchored at the Puri beach after authorities warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the view of Cyclone Amphan, at Konark in Puri district. (PTI)
 Fishing boats anchored at the Puri beach after authorities warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the view of Cyclone Amphan, at Konark in Puri district. (PTI)

New Delhi: Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to "intensify" further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 18 morning, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

The IMD further predicted that the cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then "re-curve north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts between 18 to 20 May 2020."

Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places from May 18 evening.

According to IMD, the sea condition will be high over southwest and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, very high over the same region from 17th morning.

"Sea condition will become phenomenal over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal on 18th, over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20th May 2020," the IMD said in its advisory.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast between May 18 to 20 2020.

Tags: amphan, cyclone storm, bengal, fisherman warning, coastal regions
Location: India, Odisha, Puri

