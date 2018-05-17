Unilateral truce welcomed by J&K CM, Opposition leader

It also said that home minister Mr. Singh has informed the chief minister of the government’s decision.

SRINAGAR: There has been mixed reaction in Jammu and Kashmir over the Centre’s decision to halt military operations against separatist militants during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, was the first to welcome the move. She said, “I wholeheartedly welcome the Ramadan ceasefire and would like to thank Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and home minister, Rajnath Singh, for their personal intervention”. She wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter “My gratitude also to the leaders and parties who participated in the all-party meeting and helped build consensus towards this announcement”.

In another tweet, she said, “The month of Ramadan is a harbinger of peace and such a decision will go a long way in creating a peaceful and amicable environment for a sustained dialogue”.

Later in a statement, she also said, “The decision would go a long way in healing the wounds of people of the state as they have been suffering the tragedies and pain of violence and uncertainty for the past three decades or so. What best a time to go for this significant decision than the onset of holy month of Ramadan which promotes values of patience, self-restraint and tolerance”.

The Union home ministry earlier in a tweet had said that the decision was taken “to help the peace- loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment”. It also said that home minister Mr. Singh has informed the chief minister of the government’s decision.

Former chief minister and opposition National Conference (NC) working president, Omar Abdullah, while reacting to the government’s decision wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, “On the demand of all political parties (except the BJP, which had opposed it) the Centre has announced a unilateral ceasefire. Now if the militants don’t respond in kind they will stand exposed as the true enemies of the people”.

Several other political parties and civil society groups too have welcomed the decision although some of these have raised doubts about its success and even its implementation on ground.