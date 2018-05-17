The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:44 AM IST

India, All India

SC to hear Cong petition against Karnataka Guv invite to BJP to form govt

PTI
Published : May 17, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 1:37 am IST

The petition has sought a stay on the oath-taking ceremony, as communicated by the governor to the BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala
 Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala

New Delhi: The Supreme Court tonight agreed to hear at 1:45 am the petition filed by the Congress challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite the BJP to form the government in the southern state.

The Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has constituted a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan to hear the matter in court number six. The petition has sought a stay on the oath-taking ceremony, as communicated by the governor to the BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa. In a midnight legal push, the Congress had approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate intervention by the chief justice to stay the move, which it termed as an "encounter of the Constitution". The Congress urged Chief Justice Dipak Misra to hold an urgent hearing tonight itself since Yeddyurappa is slated to take oath as chief minister at 9 am tomorrow. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the party sought hearing on its petition challenging the governor's decision tonight itself. The Congress termed the governor's decision as "murder of democracy and trampling of Constitution". Earlier in the evening, Vala invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and take oath as chief minister tomorrow. He also asked Yeddyurappa to seek a vote of confidence within 15 days of assuming office. Singhvi, who has been assigned the task to lead Congress' legal challenge against Vala's decision, had met the Supreme Court registrar to take forward the process to hear the "urgent petition". The Congress has termed the move to form a BJP government in Karnataka as "illegal and against the law and constitution." The petition prepared by advocate Dev Dutt Kamath contended that despite presenting the list of 116 MLAs, governor Vajubhai Vala has invited the BJP which has 104 MLAs to form the government and has given relatively longer time of 15 days to prove the majority on the floor of the House. The petition, it is learnt, has also stated that an order should be passed for inviting the Congress to form the government. Kamath and other advocates earlier met the registrar for putting the petition before CJI Misra for constituting the bench. Sources said the BJP has also kept a team of senior advocates, including C S Vaidyanathan, ready to represent the party. The Congress has also said that granting 15 days' time to Yeddyurappa to prove majority on the floor of the House will promote horse trading, alleging that BJP will resort to poaching of MLAs of Congress and JD(S). The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the southern state winning 104 seats, but is short of a simple majority. On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S), which have already announced post-poll tie-up, have won 78 and 37 seats respectively and claimed before Vala to have numbers to form government in the state.

Tags: supreme court, vajubhai vala, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham