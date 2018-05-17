Karnataka power battle: Supreme Court refuses to stay BS Yeddyurappa swearing-in

The bench posted the matter for further hearing tomorrow morning, saying it will peruse the letter as it was necessary to decide the matter.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to stay BJP leader BS Yeddyurppa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, paving the way for formation of his government after dramatic turn of events through the night inside and outside the courtroom that saw a rare post-midnight hearing continuing till the wee hours.

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony, the apex court made it clear that the swearing-in and the government formation would be subject to the final outcome of the case before it. After hearing the matter for more than three hours beginning 2.11 am, a three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, directed that the letter sent by the BJP to the governor for forming the government be placed before it. The bench posted the matter for further hearing tomorrow morning, saying it will peruse the letter as it was necessary to decide the matter. It also issued notices to the Karnataka government and Yeddyurappa.