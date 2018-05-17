The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

India to be among 3 countries to witness maximum urban growth by 2050: UN

REUTERS
Published : May 17, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 10:02 am IST

By 2050, India, China and Nigeria will account for more than a third of the projected growth in the world's urban population.

Tokyo with 37 million people is the world's largest city but it is due to be overtaken by Delhi around 2028, the report said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Tokyo with 37 million people is the world's largest city but it is due to be overtaken by Delhi around 2028, the report said. (Photo: Representational Image)

United Nations/ New Delhi:  India will be one of the three countries to witness maximum urban growth by 2050 along with China and Nigeria, according to United Nations estimates released on Wednesday. The organization also said that two-thirds of people in the world will be living in cities by the same time.

The world's rural population will peak in a few years then decline by 2050, according to the report on urbanization by the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

The findings of urbanization advancing so dramatically due to population growth and to migration can help cities design policies and practices to prepare for the influx, said John Wilmoth, director of the Population Division.

"When urban growth is rapid, insuring access to housing, water, sanitation, electricity, public transport, education and health care for all is especially challenging," Wilmoth said at a UN news conference.

"Managing urban growth to insure that it is sustainable has become one of the most important development challenges of the current century," he said.

Tokyo with 37 million people is the world's largest city but it is due to be overtaken by Delhi around 2028, the report said.

At about the same time, India is expected to surpass China as the country with the world's largest total population.

As of today, 55 per cent of the world population lives in urban areas, increasing to 68 per cent by 2050, the report said.

By 2050, India, China and Nigeria will account for more than a third of the projected growth in the world's urban population, it said.

Overall, urbanization can be seen as positive, Wilmoth said.

"The increasing concentration of people in cities provides a way of more economically providing services," he said. "We find that urban populations have better access to health care and education."

The concentration of population also may help minimize humans' environmental impact on the planet, he said.

"However, the challenge is that in many countries it's taking place so rapidly ... and large slum areas have developed that are not maybe achieving the goals of sustainable development the way that we would like."

Among other findings, the report said in 1990 there were just ten megacities with populations of 10 million or more.

As of 2018, there are 33 megacities and by 2030, 43 megacities are projected, mostly in developing countries.

Tags: urban growth, united nations, department of economic and social affairs, environmental impact, developing countries
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

2

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

3

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

4

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

5

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's Race 3 team is one happy family as they come together for thriller

Ranveer Singh was at his goofiest best at a special screening of the film ‘Deadpool 2’ held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer at his goofy best with 'Deadpool', parents, sister enjoy the madness

As Mother’s Day was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for separate reasons in Mumbai and Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mothers' Day: Kareena stuns in traditional wear, Ranbir takes mom out for lunch

The team of blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ held a premiere of the film on the occasion of its 30th anniversary in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

With Juhi absent, Aamir sings to Kiran as QSQT team relive memories

Amid the controversy surrounding the film, the team of ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ laiunched the trailer at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After controversies, John, Diana and team finally gear up for Parmanu release

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham