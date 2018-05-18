Here’s what PETA India is gifting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their wedding

Merry the Indian bull -- a hybrid of Meghan and Harry's name -- is animal rights body PETA's wedding gift to the royal couple.

New Delhi: Merry is his name, a sanctuary in Maharashtra now his home and Britain's soon to be married royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his new 'owners'.

Of course, the bull, who was rescued after a lifetime of pulling heavy carts and has now been adopted by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), will not make the actual journey to the cooler climes of England.

Instead, a framed photograph will be sent.

Rescuing Merry is the ideal wedding present for a couple who want their day celebrated with charitable works and contributions, the group said.

"An Indian bull who was found weak and injured, likely after a lifetime of being forced to toil in the hot sun pulling a heavy cart, has been adopted by the group on behalf of the happy couple and named Merry – a hybrid of the names Meghan and Harry – in their honour.

"He (bull) will spend the rest of his days relaxing in peace at a sanctuary in Maharashtra, India," it said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a known animal lover, will now have a one-ton bull to call their own, it added.

"The royal wedding is the perfect time for anyone to spare a thought for and show some love to all our fellow living beings," said PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk in a statement.

Merry was found alone and suffering from a deep wound on his neck. His wound has been treated and has completely healed, and he has found a best friend, another bullock, named Barshya, who was also recently rescued, PETA India said.

"Meghan cares about animals and refuses to wear fur, so it seems fitting that her joyous occasion would coincide with the joy that this bull is now experiencing, thanks to his newfound freedom at the sanctuary," said Sachin Bangera, Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India.