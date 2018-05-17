As Yeddyurappa becomes Karnataka CM, senior IAS, IPS officers transferred

Government appointed M Lakshminarayana as additional chief secretary to the chief minister.

Hours after B S Yeddyurappa assumed office as chief minister, several IAS and IPS officers were transferred. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Hours after B S Yeddyurappa assumed office as chief minister, several IAS and IPS officers were on Thursday transferred in a top level reshuffle.

The government appointed M Lakshminarayana, additional chief secretary, public works department, as the additional chief secretary to the chief minister. It also notified that his position will be equivalent to the additional chief secretary in home department.

Senior IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey, serving as Additional Director General of Police, Railways, has been made ADGP, Intelligence, according to a government notification.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police Sandeep Patil will be the DIG, Intelligence.

Bidar Superintendent of Police D Devaraja has been transferred to Bengaluru Central division as the deputy commissioner of police.

Superintendent of police in anti-corruption bureau S Girish has been transferred as DCP of Bengaluru North East Division.