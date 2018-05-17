1st report on Bengal rural poll violence sketchy: Govt

More than a dozen people were killed in the violence during the local body elections.

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls, in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi described panchayat poll violence in Bengal as “murder of democracy”, the Centre on Wednesday termed “sketchy” details on the panchayat polls violence and asked the West Bengal government to send another report.

The home ministry’s second communication comes two days after Centre sent a similar one in wake of large-scale violence during the panchayat elections to the state on Monday. More than a dozen people were killed in the violence during the local body elections.

While confirming the development MHA officials said the Bengal government has been asked to send a detailed report on the violence during the polls as the initial report sent by the state was “sketchy.’’

Officials claimed that in the fresh communication the state government has been directed to give all details regarding the circumstances leading to the violence and the steps taken to restore peace and punish those involved.