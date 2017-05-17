The Asian Age | News

Radicalisation in Northeast major threat: Rajnath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 17, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Rajnath expresses concern over proliferation of illegal arms.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, described religious radicalisation as a serious security threat and said if not checked in time, it could lead to terrorism.

Mr Singh, who reviewed the security situation in the Northeast with chief secretaries and DGPs of the region here, also expressed concern over the proliferation of illegal arms in the region and asked the police chiefs to launch organised campaigns against arms smugglers.

“If we talk about the future security threats, radicalisation has come as a huge security challenge. Radicalisation is a trans-national phenomenon. If we can’t check it, it will turn into terrorism,” he said at the meeting which was also attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other top security officials.

The minister said because the Northeast was especially vulnerable to attempts of radicalisation, it was essential to identify those behind it. “Some of these agents are operating in the name of religion, while some others are operating in the name of NGOs or carrying out development programmes for individuals, socio-culture uplift and education,” he said. Mr Singh said it was necessary to monitor their activities and take pre-emptive action.

“Some of these agents even get foreign funding. So it is necessary to closely monitor their foreign funding and utilisation,” he said.

The home minister said though most of the Northeast was free from militancy, the proliferation of illegal arms was a problem that needed to be tackled. “The proliferation of illegal arms in such large numbers leads to more crimes. I urge the DGPs to launch an organised campaign against illegal arm traders,” he said. The home minister said arms, narcotics and fake Indian currency notes were being smuggled into India throu-gh the international border abutting the Northeast. “These borders are practically un-policed. There is need to set up more police stations on the border areas as these will check cross-border crimes,” he said.
and bring a sense of security to the people who live in these remote areas,” he said.

The home minister, however, said there had been a significant improvement in the security situation in the Northeast in last few years. “Most of the areas are now free from insurgency and militants have been losing support even in the few pockets where they have influence,” he said. Besides, the Home Minister asked police chiefs of the North-eastern states to pay special attention to the low conviction rates in the region, saying if the trend continues, people’s faith in the criminal justice system will erode.

Tags: rajnath singh, ajit doval, radicalisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

