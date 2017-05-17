Politicians, bureaucrats should serve 1-yr notice before resigning: AI pilot

Air India pilot S Sabu asserted that a rule should be stitched for politicians who 'recklessly switch sides causing political instability'.

The Government of India in its wisdom has decided that airline pilots should serve a minimum notice period of 1 year if they wish to resign from the service of their employer. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a sardonic attack, an Air India pilot on Wednesday urged the government to come up with a law which would bind politicians belonging to political parties registered with the Election Commission to give a notice of at least 1 year, before they switch their allegiance for gains and cause pandemonium.

Air India pilot S Sabu asserted and said that akin the rule for airline pilots where in they have to serve a minimum notice period of 1 year if they wish to resign from the service of their employer, a similar rule should be stitched for the politicians who "recklessly switch sides and the government topples causing political instability and costs to the public exchequer dear in terms of election expenses associated with fresh elections."

"The Government of India in its wisdom has decided that airline pilots should serve a minimum notice period of 1 year if they wish to resign from the service of their employer. Apparently this has been done in public interest to avoid delays and cancellations which might be caused if pilots resigns their jobs. This move should not only be welcomed by one and all but we should also urge the Government of India to apply the same to our elected representatives, the MPs and MLAs," wrote Sabu in his Facebook post.

"Very often we witness governments being toppled by unscrupulous politicians who jump from one party to another. If we have to think of public interest there can be nothing more important than having stable governments. Therefore it is requested that the Government of India along with implementing the Rule requiring 1 year's notice for pilots, also enact an Act of Parliament whereby which politicians belonging to political parties registered with the Election Commission give a notice of at least 1 year before they switch their allegiance," he added.

The pilot also asserted that the rule should also apply for bureaucrats as the rule will serve as a deterrent to those who put in their papers when superseded by their juniors.

"It will also be beneficial for the citizens of this country if the bureaucrats also are required to serve a notice of 1 year when they desire to resign from service," he said.

In a dramatic move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued notice to aviation pilots mandating a notice period of one year for commanders and six months notice period for co-pilots before resignation.

The announcement was made through a statement by Director General of Civil Aviation B.S Bhullar.

The DGCA observed incidents of last moment resignations and mass resignations amongst pilots.

Such resignations have been deemed against the public interest by the authorities and amendments have been made to the civil aviation requirements to avoid inconveniences for the airlines.

"Sometimes such an abrupt action on the part of the pilots is in the form of a concerted move, which is tantamount to holding the airline to ransom and leaving the travelling public stranded. This is a highly undesirable practice and goes against the public interest," read the statement.

The order exempts the pilots from their notice period only if circumstances of change in their terms of employment put them in a disadvantage or the air transport undertaking provides a No Objection certificate.