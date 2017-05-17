No BEd colleges this year: Prakash Javadekar

The minister also said that the government is thinking of expansion of Kendriya Vidyalaya in country in coming years.

New Delhi: Union human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar, on Tuesday, said the government has decided that no new BEd college will be allowed in the country this year.

Concerned over the quality of the teacher training institutions, the minister observed that BEd colleges were opening like “fly by night operators” until now. “You pay today and get the degree tomorrow,” he said.

“With the enhanced focus on the teacher training, all this need to be stopped. So it was decided no new BEd colleges will open in the country,” he said, addressing reporters on the three years’ achievements of the HRD ministry.

As far as opening of new colleges is concerned, it will be a “zero year” and also existing colleges will have to undergo a quality audit. We have asked for quality affidavits and so far only 7,000 of them have submitted. We have also issued show-cause notices to nearly 4,000 BEd colleges, he added.

The government has also decided to increase the practical component in the Bachelor of Education (BEd) and Diploma in Education (DEd) courses. “The practical component will be increased in the teacher training modules and practical sessions will be conducted in government schools which will be under observation of the teachers there and student feedback will also be given importance,” Mr Javadekar said and added that the government was reforming teachers’ education.

The minister also said that the government is thinking of expansion of Kendriya Vidyalaya in country in coming years.