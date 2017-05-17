The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

India, All India

1,000 Army personnel conduct search ops in Shopian after reports of terrorist presence

PTI/ANI
Published : May 17, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 10:02 am IST

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire again on Wednesday by firing on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector.

(Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Jammu: The Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) are conducting search operations in 2 villages - Heff and Shirmal - in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Around 1,000 army personnel and police force have been deployed for the operation, which began at midnight on Tuesday.

The operations began after reports emerged of terrorist presence in the area, said NDTV.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire again on Wednesday by firing on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector of Jammu of Kashmir.

"Pakistan army resorted to firing on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector from 0050 hours today," a defence spokesman said.

Pakistan troops also fired on forward posts and civilian areas last night along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The firing continued till 0130 hours, the spokesman said.

He said the Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons and 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 1830 hours last night along the LoC in Nowshera sector.

The firing continued till 2100 hours yesterday.

The Pakistan Rangers fired shells on the intervening night of May 15 and 16 on forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in three belts of Rajouri district.

The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people.

Civilian areas along the LoC in Nowshera sector were pounded with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three others.

On May 13, Pakistani troops had pounded civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

On May 15, Pak troops resorted to fresh ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nowshera sector since 1600 hours till late night. Four villages in Nowshera have come under small arms fire from across the LOC in Nowshera.

"Shelling started in Ans Bhandhaar areas of Nowshera in Rajouri at 2255 hours night of May 15 and 16. Lam and Kalsian areas were also affected," Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

"Interdepartmental teams deputed by District Administration for damage assessment reported small arms firing begins at 4 PM on May 15 in village Sarya followed by villages Khamba, Anwas and Bhandar," Choudhary said.

Nearly 1700 people have already been evacuated from the LoC hamlets hit by shelling from Pakistani side and shifted to relief camps.

Around 10,042 people from over 2,694 families have been affected by the continued shelling from across the border, the DC said.

The district administration has provided an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead and financial assistance to the injured, he said.

Choudhary said the administration is prepared to make more relief camps as more than 25 buildings have been earmarked.

He added that students' classes will be resumed this week to ensure that education doesn't suffer.

"Six ambulances have been pressed into action for shifting of injured and treatment. One mobile medical unit was stationed at Nowshera and another deputed to forward areas," he said.

According to a Home Ministry reply to an RTI, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) 449 times in 2016 as compared to 405 violations in 2015. 23 security personnel were killed in the two-year period.

Tags: pakistan army, jammu and kashmir, balakot sector, nowshera sector, ceasefire violation
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Jimmy Kimmel returning to host next year's Oscars

2

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

3

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

4

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

5

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham