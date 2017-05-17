The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

India, All India

Hills are smiling, says Mamata after TMC’s civic poll win; GJM wins 3 bodies

PTI
Published : May 17, 2017, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 4:13 pm IST

The TMC won a decisive majority in Domkal, Raigunj and Pujali in the plains and Mirik in the hill area.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses media. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday swept the municipal polls in Bengal, capturing four of seven civic bodies and breaking the 10-year-old hold of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in the hills.

The TMC won a decisive majority in Domkal, Raigunj and Pujali in the plains and Mirik in the hill area.

"The hills are smiling," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. "Congratulations to Ma Mati Manush for again & again putting their trust in us," the Trinamool leader said in another tweet.

The GJM maintained its supremacy in the hills winning three municipalities -- Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong.

In Domkal in Murshidabad district, the TMC captured 18 of the 21 wards. The Congress won two, and the CPI(M) one.

The civic poll results underline Banerjee's continuing hold over the state, with the two main Opposition parties -- the Left and the Congress -- together winning only six seats.

The BJP, which has its eyes set on Bengal where it hopes to take the Trinamool on in the next assembly election, also failed to make a dent -- winning just three seats.

"We all know that the TMC has used money and muscle power to win the elections. Democracy was brutally murdered in this elections," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The BJP won one seat in the Raigunj municipality of North Dinajpur district and two seats in Pujali in South 24 Paraganas.

The TMC captured 24 of the 27 wards in Raigunj, while the Congress bagged two.

Banerjee's party won 12 of the 16 wards in the Pujali municipality, while the Congress and an Independent won one seat each.

Although the GJM managed to retain three civic bodies in the hills, the TMC put up a creditable performance by winning six of the nine seats in Mirik. The rest went to the GJM, which maintained its supremacy in the other civic bodies in the hill areas.

The Morcha virtually made a clean sweep in Darjeeling winning 31 of its 32 seats, while the TMC managed to win one. In Kurseong municipality, the GJM won 17 wards and the TMC the remaining three.

The Gorkha front won 19 of the 23 seats in Kalimpong, while the TMC bagged two.

The Jan Andolan Party of Harka Bahadur Chetri, a former GJM leader, managed to win only two seats in Kalimpong.

"Congratulations to my brothers/sisters in hill areas of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik for participating in the democratic process. Special thanks to Mirik for reposing faith in us. We will work sincerely for you. After so many decades we begin a new era in the hills," Banerjee tweeted.

The opposition called the civic election a "farce", with Ghosh stressing that it was "not a real reflection" of the people's mandate.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury described the Trinamool regime as an "autocratic" rule.

"What is the use of conducting election in Bengal? The TMC doesn't allow free and fair elections. If an opposition candidate manages to win, they poach on him," he said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty echoed his views. GJM supremo Bimal Gurung hailed the victory of his party in the hill areas and accused the TMC of misusing administrative and money power in certain pockets including Mirik, where the TMC registered a victory.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee dismissed the allegations as a "reflection of the political frustrations of the opposition".

Tags: mamata banerjee, west bengal civic polls, trinamool congress, gorkha janmukti morcha
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

2

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

3

SRK's DU admission form surfaces, 51/100 in English draws interesting responses

4

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation suit against businessman Ravi Bhalotia

5

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham