The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

India, All India

Criminals will not enjoy political patronage: Yogi amid uproar in UP Assembly

PTI
Published : May 17, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Terming the incident in Mathura as a 'serious issue', Adityanath said that he had instructed the police to take stern action.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Criminals will not enjoy political patronage and strict action will be taken against them, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the UP Assembly on Tuesday where Opposition parties attacked the government claiming that the law and order situation had worsened.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary (SP) alleged the state was "burning" as the Opposition parties cited the gunning down of two jewellers in Mathura yesterday and other incidents to attack the BJP-led government.

Terming the incident in Mathura as a "serious issue", Adityanath said that he had instructed the police to take stern action. The DGP will will visit Mathura tomorrow, the chief minister said during the Zero Hour.

"There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion on the law and order front....A time frame has been set for solving the cases," he said.

Taking offence at Chaudhary's remarks, Adityanath said it was unbecoming of him to claim that the state was burning.

"There is no such thing as what you are saying," he said, reminding Chaudhary the Jawaharbagh case in Mathura during SP rule in which several people had died.

Referring to the recent caste clashes in Saharanpur, the Chief Minister said that some groups involved in it had been identified.

"The name of a former MLA of a political party has also cropped up....The government has decided that there will be no relaxation of rules while dealing with criminals," he said.

This led to another skirmish as BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma protested claiming a former MLA had been framed.

Earlier, when House met for the day,Opposition members wanted to know the fate of their adjournment notices on the law and order issue. Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit said he had rejected the notices, as they were not in order.

Claiming that murder, dacoity and loot had become the order of the day, SP leader Chaudhary demanded admission of the notices for a discussion on law and order issue. Congress and BSP MLAs joined him.

Dixit pleaded that the Question Hour proceedings be allowed.

Referring to the chaos in the House yesterday, when Governor Ram Naik was bombarded with paper balls during his address, the Speaker said people were unhappy over the conduct of the MLAs.

Opposition members however continued with their demand even as Dixit rebuked them saying they should not hold the House to ransom.

After a while, the members relented and questions were taken up even as the Congress members staged a walkout.

Adityanath also appealed to the members to allow the Question Hour to be taken up first and said that no criminal will enjoy any political patronage in UP.

However, a query on law and order again figured during the Question Hour.

"Everyone in the state knows that there is improvement in law and order," Adityanath said replying to the question by SP member Nitin Agarwal.

"No one will be allowed to commit crime under political patronage and those committing crime will be treated as criminals. There will be no discrimination," he said.

When asked by BSP leader Verma about number of incidents of murder, rape, dacoity and loot in the past two months,

Adityanath said, "Give us one year. You might not accept here due to political reasons but you and your family must be feeling the change".

However, dissatisfied, the BSP members staged a walkout. SP Legislature Party leader Chaudhary alleged that there was a spurt in crime after the BJP came to power.

"When a child has polio after birth it's difficult to cure," Chaudhary said apparently referring to fact that the BJP government was elected recently.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna countered saying that in the earlier regime, it was not a part but the entire body that was aflicted and said the present regime would now cure it.

Chaudhary and other SP members too staged a walk-out claiming that the ministers were not giving correct replies.

The law and order issue was again raised by opposition members during the Zero Hour.

Tags: yogi adityanath, govind chaudhary, bjp, samajwadi party, mathura incident
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation suit against businessman Ravi Bhalotia

2

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

3

Man runs with train after finger gets stuck in train door

4

Man thanks Apple's Siri for saving his life

5

Nokia 3310 (2017) to go on sale in India from May 18, priced at Rs 3310

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham