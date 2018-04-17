The Asian Age | News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh denies rift with PPCC president

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 6:42 am IST

In reply to a query on the Phagwara clash, the chief minister said the situation was completely under control.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
 Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed reports of differences with PPCC president Sunil Jakhar as a media creation, even as he declared that the Navjot Singh Sidhu case was none of the Akalis’ business and they should stay out of it.

In an informal chat with mediapersons after flagging off a fleet of nine new ambulances here, the chief minister lauded Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni’s initiative in procuring these ambulances under the MPLADS Fund and urged other members of Parliament to follow suit. Responding to questions, the chief minister said there were absolutely no problems between him and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar. It was the creation of the media, which had blown out of proportion a small incident in which Jakhar had left without meeting him because he had to go somewhere else, said Captain Amarinder Singh. Ruling out the need for Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to quit over the Supreme Court proceedings in the road rage case against him, Captain Amarinder Singh said the situation did not warrant Mr Sidhu’s resignation. He lambasted the Akalis for seeking his resignation, asking them to keep out of the affair, which was nothing to do with them.

In reply to a query on the Phagwara clash, the chief minister said the situation was completely under control. He said some are in the custody and the others will be arrested soon.

