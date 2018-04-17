PM Modi has destroyed banking system: Rahul Gandhi on cash crunch in ATMs

Rahul said people were forced to stand in queues as PM snatched Rs 500-1,000 notes from them and put in Nirav Modi's pocket.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for problems faced by people with ATMs in various parts of the country running out of money, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "Modiji has destroyed the banking system."

Intensifying his attack on the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and Prime Minister didn't utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1,000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi's pocket."

Rahul Gandhi further added, "PM parliament main khade hone se darte hain. Hume 15 mins ka bhashan mil jaye Parliament house main PM khade nahi ho payenge, chahe wo Rafael ka mamala ho ya, chahe wo Nirav Modi ka mamla ho, PM khade nahi ho payenge (Prime Minister is afraid to talk in Parliament. Give us 15 minutes to talk in Parliament and we will bring out the truth behind cases like Rafael deal, Nirav Modi fleeing the country.)

The Congress chief also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, terming the situation as "financial emergency", Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien too said, "PM Modi had said that everything will be fine in 50 days, but it has now been more than 1.5 years, and there is still a cash crunch."

ATMs ran out of cash after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 announced scrapping of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. People had to wait in long queues to withdraw cash as well as exchange their old notes.

Trinamool Congress called the present situation similar to that of post-demonetisation as most of the ATMs across country are running out of cash.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called the cash crunch as a 'temporary shortage' and assured that the situation will be tackled quickly.

Reports of ATMs without cash have been received from several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)