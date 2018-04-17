The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi has destroyed banking system: Rahul Gandhi on cash crunch in ATMs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 3:04 pm IST

Rahul said people were forced to stand in queues as PM snatched Rs 500-1,000 notes from them and put in Nirav Modi's pocket.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come. (Photo: File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for problems faced by people with ATMs in various parts of the country running out of money, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "Modiji has destroyed the banking system."

Intensifying his attack on the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and Prime Minister didn't utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1,000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi's pocket."

Rahul Gandhi further added, "PM parliament main khade hone se darte hain. Hume 15 mins ka bhashan mil jaye Parliament house main PM khade nahi ho payenge, chahe wo Rafael ka mamala ho ya, chahe wo Nirav Modi ka mamla ho, PM khade nahi ho payenge (Prime Minister is afraid to talk in Parliament. Give us 15 minutes to talk in Parliament and we will bring out the truth behind cases like Rafael deal, Nirav Modi fleeing the country.)

The Congress chief also took a dig at BJP-led Central government's slogan 'Ache Din' and questioned as to when 'these goods days' are going to come.

Not only Rahul Gandhi, terming the situation as "financial emergency", Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien too said, "PM Modi had said that everything will be fine in 50 days, but it has now been more than 1.5 years, and there is still a cash crunch."

ATMs ran out of cash after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 announced scrapping of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. People had to wait in long queues to withdraw cash as well as exchange their old notes.

Trinamool Congress called the present situation similar to that of post-demonetisation as most of the ATMs across country are running out of cash.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called the cash crunch as a 'temporary shortage' and assured that the situation will be tackled quickly.

Also Read: ATMs across country go dry, Arun Jaitley says ‘temporary shortage’

Reports of ATMs without cash have been received from several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, atm cash crunch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

2

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

3

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

4

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

5

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham