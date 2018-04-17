MP man rejoicing at child’s birth dies in celebratory firing

The deceased, Nandram Patwa, was hit by a bullet in the head in alleged celebratory firing by one of his relatives.

Dilip Patwa (30) allegedly fired two bullets from his gun and one of them hit Nandram Patwa, the father of the child. Another villager Gajendra Kushwaha (38), was hit by the second bullet. (Photo: File/Representational)

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man died in alleged celebratory firing at a function organised to celebrate the birth of his daughter, police said on Tuesday. Another person was injured in the incident which took place in Igui village under the Tharet Police Station area of the district at around 11 on Monday night, an official said.

Dilip Patwa (30) allegedly fired two bullets from his gun and one of them hit Nandram Patwa, the father of the child. Another villager Gajendra Kushwaha (38), was hit by the second bullet, he said.

Nandram Patwa was taken to the nearby Indergarh Hospital in a serious condition. Doctors there referred him to a Gwalior hospital, where he was declared dead, the officer said.

The injured villager is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, Singh said. Meanwhile, Dilip Patwa, the brother-in-law of Nandram Patwa, was arrested this morning in connection with the firing, said Sub-inspector Shailendra Gujar. Further investigations were underway, the police added.