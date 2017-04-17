The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

Triple talaq is like disrobing of Draupadi, those silent also guilty: Adityanath

Published : Apr 17, 2017, 1:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 1:14 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for an end to the practice of triple talaq, and advocated the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for an end to the practice of triple talaq, and advocated the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

He also equated triple talaq with the disrobing of Draupadi in the Mahabharata, and said that those who are silent on the practice are also guilty.

Raising the 'triple talaq' issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said at the BJP National Executive in Bhubaneswar that justice should be done to Muslim women.

Hinting that he was against triple talaq, Prime Minister said if there are social evils, the society should be woken up and efforts made to provide justice to the victims.

In his address to the BJP national executive, Modi said there should not be any "conflict" in the Muslim community over this issue.

"He (Modi) talked about social justice. He said our Muslim sisters should also get justice. Injustice should not be done with them. Nobody should be exploited.

"We do not want conflict within the Muslim community over this issue. What we have to do is that if there are any social evils, we have to wake up the society and make efforts to provide justice to them (Muslim women). That was the Prime Minister's spirit," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while briefing reporters about Modi’s speech.

Earlier, Modi had also intervened in a discussion about the backward commission, saying that society should be more accepting of backward Muslims.

